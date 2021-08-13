Ask the Expert
Fred’s forecast track shifts but targets SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for Monday. Tropical Depression Fred remains disorganized over Cuba but is expected to move into the SE Gulf and regain tropical storm strength Saturday. The latest forecast track has shifted westward which keeps SGA on the right side with potential impacts of heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and severe storms Monday into Tuesday.

As Fred nears the Gulf coast Sunday, outer rain bands begin pushing north into SGA. Projected landfall is Monday afternoon along the Florida Panhandle which puts SGA on the right side with impacts of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Although Fred tracks north away from SGA, an ongoing flash flood and river flood threat continues with rain chances holding through the week.

Typical summer heat and humidity with highs in the low-mid 90s and feels like readings 100°+. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will cool a few off through the afternoon.

Stay with WALB’s First Alert Weather Team for updates on Fred’s potential track. On the heels of Fred, newly formed Tropical Depression Seven in the central Atlantic, is on track to become Tropical Storm Grace. The forecast follows the same path as Fred through the Caribbean reaching South Florida the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

