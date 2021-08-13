Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Fred’s right front quadrant to pass over Southwest Georgia Monday
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More sun and less rain the next two days allow highs to reach the mid to upper 90s and heat index numbers approach 105.

Rain chance build Sunday and winds increase overnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado threat as tropical storm Fred passes to our west Monday.

It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms continue into the middle of next week. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Preparing for Fred’s impacts
Fred projected to impact SGA
Thursday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Tracking Fred’s Progress in the Caribbean Sea