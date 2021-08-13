More sun and less rain the next two days allow highs to reach the mid to upper 90s and heat index numbers approach 105.

Rain chance build Sunday and winds increase overnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado threat as tropical storm Fred passes to our west Monday.

It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms continue into the middle of next week. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler.

