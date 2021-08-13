Dougherty Co. leaders address latest amid delta variant surge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe spokesperson said COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Friday, they have 133 patients COVID positive patients in their health system. Most are unvaccinated.

They said getting a vaccine not only helps protect your health, but also helps keep hospital capacity down.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Hudson reported five people died this week from the virus and more deaths are likely.

“Yesterday, we passed our peak numbers since the surge in January. We also passed the one in April 2020, when we were one of the worst hot spots in the world,” said Hudson.

Hudson said all hospitals in our region are at capacity.

Dr. Kathy Hudson is the chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. (WALB)

“Some of our regional hospitals, not in Albany, had to go on EMS divert recently, where they were turning ambulances away to go to another hospital,” said Hudson.

This week, the CDC recommended all pregnant women should get the vaccine.

Hudson said there’s no evidence the vaccine is dangerous for pregnant women or their children.

“Pregnant women are at extremely high risk to develop complications for COVID-19 and so to protect themselves and their babies, we urge every pregnant woman to receive the vaccine,” said Hudson.

Dr. Charles Ruis with Southwest Health District said soon, people with compromised immune systems will have the opportunity to get COVID-19 booster shots. This comes after the CDC’s and FDA’s approval.

Dr. Charles Ruis is the Souhwest Health District director. (WALB)

“They have not worked out the details yet. I expect that to be worked out the next week or so,” said Ruis.

He said medications like chemotherapy, steroid therapy and some diseases can lower a person’s ability to fight infections.

“Chances are, down the road, the other portions of the population will also be eligible, but that’s off in the future,” said Ruis.

The health department is working to increase testing sites but needs help.

“If you know someone who is interested in working in health care, in collecting these specimens, it doesn’t necessarily require you to have background in public health. You can be trained to do this,” said Ruis.

Call your health department if you want to work at a testing site.

