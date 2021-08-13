Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic