Another Level MC to host benefit ride for Nigel Brown

There will be a benefit ride for Nigel Brown hosted by Another Level MC.
There will be a benefit ride for Nigel Brown hosted by Another Level MC.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More people are rallying behind the family of Nigel Brown.

Another Level MC is hosting a benefit ride. If you’ve got a motorcycle, you can join in on an event honoring Nigel.

The benefit ride will start at the Albany Civic Center at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Riders will then go to Dawson, then to Dooly County down Georgia 300 and back to the Civic Center.

Registration for the ride is $15 and $5 for a passenger. All proceeds go to Nigel’s family.

Tyrone Robertson is the president of Another Level MC.
Tyrone Robertson is the president of Another Level MC.(WALB)

“We just welcome everybody out to help us pull this event off because we want it to be a huge success. From the motorcycle’s near and far, just come out and support that family because they need all the support during this time,” Tyrone Robertson, Another Level MC president, said.

Even if you don’t have a bike, but would like to donate, you can stop by the Civic Center.

People will be there to collect donations from 9:30-11 a.m.

The ride will start at the Albany Civic Center.
The ride will start at the Albany Civic Center.(WALB)

Bikers will leave the Civic Center at 11:15 a.m. Donations will be given to Nigel’s family when the bikers return.

Organizers ask that you wear something Batman-themed since that was Nigel’s favorite superhero.

