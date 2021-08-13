Albany Police want this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police were called to a fight involving several men and women at Legend Lounge and Club in the 700 block of East Broad Avenue near Merritt Street, last Saturday night.

Ricky Louis Thomas, 38, was involved in a fight, according to the police report.

Police said as officers attempted to take him into custody, he took off.

He returned to the scene, possibly to look for his wallet, and officers tried to take him into custody again. He was with a woman, and they left the scene in a white Jaguar. Investigators also need information on that woman.

Thomas has three warrants for obstructing/hindering law enforcement officers. Thomas is listed as living in Leary, according to reports.

If you know where Thomas may be, call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.