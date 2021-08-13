13 year old wrestling sensation is on the rise

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a girl that’s straight out of Lee County that’s dominating wrestling.

She won state championships, national championships, she just does nothing but win. The 13 year old sensation name is Delialah Betances.

“Ever since my brother started wrestling, it just looked really fun and ever since then I just have loved it” said Betances.

“He made all the friends, the accomplishments he got and it’s just meeting new people that got my attention” said Betances.

Delialah Betances has only wrestled for four years, but already has over 40 medals and multiple championship belts on her resume.

But her rise to being one of the top wrestlers in the state didn’t come without challenges.

“It was my sprawling, everybody kept taking shots and I just didn’t know at that point but then I started working on it and got better at it” said Betances.

After years of dominating her competition in Georgia, she’s now taking matches in different states.

But there was one bout that stands out from the rest.

“Disney Springs. I was going against this high school girl, she was a junior and there was 5 seconds left. I was on bottom, she was on top, we both had the same score and we were going to overtime. And she locked hands but I didn’t know she locked hands, so I thought I lost and we got up and everybody was cheering for me and I was like what’s going on and I looked at the thing and it was like 7-6 and I was like wow I can’t believe I won” said Betances.

Her overall record is 60 and 15. She has aspirations to wrestle in the Olympics.

Up next for Betances, a competition in Vegas later this month for the Supreme Summers Nationals.

