WALB’s fall internship applications now open
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB-TV in Albany is seeking interns who are looking to pursue a career in television journalism.
Here are the areas available for interns.
- NEWS (Reporters, Producers, Sports, Weather, Digital Producers)
- PRODUCTION (Directors, Graphics, Studio Operators)
- MARKETING (Creative Services, Promotions, Digital Marketing)
About the application process:
- Internships are available starting Monday, Sept. 13
- The deadline for applications is Monday, Aug. 30
- Interns must show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and are subject to drug screening.
- Email all completed applications to candace.mchan@walb.com.
- All internships are unpaid and must be for college credit.
Interested in becoming an intern? You can view and download all of the forms at this link >>> WALB’s Internship Program.
Got questions about the internship program? Contact Assistant News Director Candace McHan at (229) 446-4028 or candace.mchan@walb.com.
