Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WALB’s fall internship applications now open

WALB News 10
WALB News 10(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB-TV in Albany is seeking interns who are looking to pursue a career in television journalism.

Here are the areas available for interns.

  • NEWS (Reporters, Producers, Sports, Weather, Digital Producers)
  • PRODUCTION (Directors, Graphics, Studio Operators)
  • MARKETING (Creative Services, Promotions, Digital Marketing)

About the application process:

  • Internships are available starting Monday, Sept. 13
  • The deadline for applications is Monday, Aug. 30
  • Interns must show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and are subject to drug screening.
  • Email all completed applications to candace.mchan@walb.com.
  • All internships are unpaid and must be for college credit.

Interested in becoming an intern? You can view and download all of the forms at this link >>> WALB’s Internship Program.

Got questions about the internship program? Contact Assistant News Director Candace McHan at (229) 446-4028 or candace.mchan@walb.com.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
Albany police need your help identifying these ATV and dirt bike riders.
Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
The body was sent for an autopsy
Valdosta officers find man’s body in creek