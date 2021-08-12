WALB’s fall internship applications now open

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB-TV in Albany is seeking interns who are looking to pursue a career in television journalism.

Here are the areas available for interns.

NEWS (Reporters, Producers, Sports, Weather, Digital Producers)

PRODUCTION (Directors, Graphics, Studio Operators)

MARKETING (Creative Services, Promotions, Digital Marketing)

About the application process:

Internships are available starting Monday, Sept. 13

The deadline for applications is Monday, Aug. 30

Interns must show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and are subject to drug screening.

Email all completed applications to candace.mchan@walb.com

All internships are unpaid and must be for college credit.

Interested in becoming an intern? You can view and download all of the forms at this link >>> WALB’s Internship Program.

Got questions about the internship program? Contact Assistant News Director Candace McHan at (229) 446-4028 or candace.mchan@walb.com.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.