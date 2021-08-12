Ask the Expert
Valdosta man arrested for drugs, stolen gun

Swift was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officer made a traffic stop on Dexter Swift, 27, in the 100 block of Lankford Circle.

The officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside Swift’s vehicle, according to VPD. The officer said that he found a handgun that was reported stolen in Lanier County.

During a search of Swift’s vehicle, officers located marijuana, heroin and drug-related objects that are commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Swift was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he has been charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We are proud of these officers using their training and experience to get these narcotics and a handgun out of our community,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

