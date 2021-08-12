Tracking Fred’s Progress in the Caribbean Sea

Temperatures haven’t been earth-shattering over the past few days, but so far this week we are running about 3 degrees above normal on average. Conditions in the morning have been about average, but evening temps continue to be in the mid and upper 90s. We’ll continue this trend of 90s for highs, feeling in the triple digits with a chance for isolated pockets of rain through Saturday. The sea breeze should create scattered showers and storms this evening as it progresses northward. Calm after 12am for most.

Fred is still a depression as of the 5 pm advisory and has had a tough past few days. It tracked over Hispaniola on Wednesday and emerged as a much weaker storm. It is expected to track just north of Cuba this evening into tomorrow and gather strength. For now it remains misaligned so it’ll have a hard time re-intensifying into a tropical storm as it was a few days ago. As it heads towards warm waters it will regather and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico.

Its impacts to south Georgia, as of the latest model data, suggests a good chance of tropical storm force gusts (40+mph) and rain up to 6′' over a few day’s span. Isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are also hazards that the First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor over the next few days. We will also monitor Invest 95-L which is trailing behind Fred by a few days and has a medium chance, according to the NHC, to become Grace.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB)

