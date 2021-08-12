Ask the Expert
SGMC’s COVID-19 drive-thru site tests 100 people a day

SGMC COVID testing site.
SGMC COVID testing site.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There have been lengthy lines at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) as the hospital has begun seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing.

On Wednesday, across the entire health system, the hospital system tested 900 people.

More tests are being given and more are coming back positive.

SGMC COVID testing chart.
SGMC COVID testing chart.(WALB)

Hospital officials shared a bar graph showing some of the rates. The green represents tests that have been given and the red shows positive cases. Since July, you can see an increase in tests as well as positive results.

Compared to last summer, SGMC said those testing positive are much younger. The largest age group is 19 to 29 years old.

Brian Dawson, the chief medical officer, said seeing the community taking the initiative to get tested is a big deal.

“People realize this is real, they realize this is not over, they realize this wave is a big wave. Today in the hospital we have 78 patients, two days ago we had 84 patients in the hospital, whereas one month ago, we only had 11. So this spike is coming on very quickly compared to others in the past. I think people recognize that, they see that, they’re taking this seriously,” said Dawson.

It’s easy to get your test results from an SGMC testing site by downloading the My Chart app or by checking with your physician or hospital operator. Results are ready by the next morning.

The My Chart app also allows people to see if they qualify for the monoclonal antibodies infusion.

Dawson said the treatment decreases hospitalizations and deaths by 70%. He encourages those who qualify to get it.

Vaccinations continue to be administered at the Smith Northview campus. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted.

SGMC plans to continue its drive-thru testing site next week.

SGMC COVID testing site.
SGMC COVID testing site.(WALB)

