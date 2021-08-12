New scholarship program could come to Lee Co. School System

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System is trying to help all its students afford higher education.

It’s considering a new scholarship that will give kids thousands in funding toward secondary school options and provide mentoring.

The REACH Georgia Scholarship Program would pair about five promising eighth-grade students with a mentor. That mentor would stick with them through 12th grade. When they graduate high school, the students would receive $10,000 for further education in the state.

Right now, they’re identifying students who could be a good fit for the program.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller said they’ve been working to get it off the ground for a while.

“It’s something we were working toward before the pandemic came and that kind of paused our plans for a year, so we’re picking back up. This is a great opportunity for young people and we’re really excited about it. We’re proud to partner with the Lee County Education Foundation to help us administer this program and we’re gonna take some of our young people and give them some wind in their sails and help them move forward,” he said.

The scholarship comes from the Georgia Student Finance Commission.

They hope to get it started this school year.

