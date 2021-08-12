Litman Cathedral to offer vaccinations at Saturday food box giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral House of God Saints In Christ, in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will host a food box giveaway on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

The event is drive-thru only.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be given on-site.

Each participant must have their trunk or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle, no one is permitted to exit their vehicle, and directions will be given upon arrival.

The church is located at 1129 W. Whitney Avenue.

For more information, you can call (229) 439-2411.

