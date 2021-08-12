Ask the Expert
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back into the virtual classroom.

Below is a list of school districts and schools that have announced virtual learning plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

This is a developing list. If more schools in the WALB viewing area announce virtual plans, this story will be updated.

