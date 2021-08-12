LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back into the virtual classroom.
Below is a list of school districts and schools that have announced virtual learning plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:
- Ben Hill County Schools: The school district will start virtual learning on Friday, Aug. 13 for all schools. Virtual learning will end Friday, Aug. 20. The school district said they are seeing a “large increase in the number of students that are either positive or being quarantined for COVID-19 at all schools.”
- Crisp County High School: All high school students started virtual learning on Thursday, Aug. 12. Students will remain virtual until Monday, Aug. 23. The school system said the decision to go virtual was because of a spike in COVID-19 cases at the high school.
- Pataula Charter Academy: The school halted its return back to face-to-face learning for a week. Monday, Aug. 16 will be a teacher preparation day. Virtual instruction will be from Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 20. The school said it plans for students to return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 23.
This is a developing list. If more schools in the WALB viewing area announce virtual plans, this story will be updated.
