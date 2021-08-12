Lee Co. School System needs 100 substitute teachers

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School District needs 100 substitute teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller said you can help.

Miller said not only is the role rewarding, but with the current need, you can work as little or as much as you’d like.

“We need good substitute teachers. They are vital to the life of the school,” he said.

Miller said they’re almost fully staffed with full-time teachers.

Dr. Jason Miller is the superintendent of Lee County Schools and the school district needs more substitutes. (WALB)

Because they’re so essential, they want to make it worth your while.

“It pays well. It’s good work. It’s steady work. If anybody wants to participate, we’d love to talk to them. If people are interested in doing this work, we could employ them pretty consistently throughout the school year,” Miller said.

If you don’t have any experience, no worries. There’s training available. Those interested must take a class through Southwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency.

If you’re on the fence, Miller said it’s gratifying to help shape the people, who will shape the future.

“It’s just working with kids. And when you’re a substitute teacher, you have the opportunity to experience different subject levels and different grade levels if you want to. Just working with children is a great thing to do,” Miller said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.