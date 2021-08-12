Have you seen him? APD says he’s wanted on a warrant and for questioning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs your help locating someone with an active arrest warrant and who’s wanted for questioning in a case, according to a press release.

Police said they’re looking for Kaliah Bush, 22.

DATE: August 12, 2021 The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's help with locating Kaliah Bush, 22. He... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

According to APD, Bush is wanted for probation violation and for questioning in a child abuse case.

Bush is reported as being 6′4 and weighing about 152 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts or who believes they may have seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-3288.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.