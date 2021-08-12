Ask the Expert
Grand jury: March Lowndes Co. deputy-involved shooting justified

The deputy-involved shooting happened in March.
The deputy-involved shooting happened in March.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A grand jury validated that a Lowndes County deputy was justified in shooting and killing Raymond Tarbox II, according to the district attorney’s presentment document the jury signed in July.

Tarbox had a history of mental illness, according to the presentment document.

In March, his psychiatrist issued a 10-13 order. That requires peace officers to take the patient to a behavioral health center within 72 hours.

The doctor said Tarbox threatened him, threatened to hurt himself and to burn down his apartment.

People at Gables Apartment Complex, where he lived, reported Tarbox threatened to kill them and damaged a door.

MORE: The presentment can be read here.

Deputies did not find Tarbox the first two days they tried executing the order.

On the third day, they tried again.

The presentment indicates body camera video footage shows Tarbox answering the door with a knife, resisting deputies and becoming combative.

After speaking with him for 30 minutes, assuring him his dog could come with him, the presentment states Tarbox lunged at deputies with a knife.

A deputy tased him twice but neither time was effective.

He continued swinging the knife when a deputy got pinned against the wall and couldn’t go anywhere.

That deputy fired three shots, killing Tarbox.

An autopsy showed Tarbox had meth and prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Grand jurors say the deputy had every reasonable belief his life was in imminent danger.

Tarbox’s family previously spoke out against the shooting.

