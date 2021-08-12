Ask the Expert
Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state’s elections.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday that he’s calling on the state General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year for voters to consider.

State law already makes clear that only U.S. citizens can vote in Georgia. But Raffensperger said he wants to add it to the Constitution to make it more permanent.

Raffensperger is a Republican who’s facing a primary challenge next year.

