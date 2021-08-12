Ask the Expert
The brunt of Fred is forecast to move through Southwest Georgia
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again Today with highs in the mid 90s and heat index numbers around 100. Only isolated showers and storms are expected Friday and Saturday. Heat index numbers will be closer to 105 by then. Rain chances build Sunday afternoon into the evening as Fred approaches from the south. Heavy rain, Tropical Storm Force wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat is expected Monday. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms linger Tuesday and that will continue an ongoing flooding threat. Scattered showers and thunderstorm come mid week with more seasonable temperatures after a brief cool down Monday.

Chris Zelman

