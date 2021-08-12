Crisp Co. High School moves to virtual learning

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Thursday, all Crisp County High School students will begin virtual classes, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Students will remain virtual until Aug. 23.

All assignments will be placed on Google Classroom and all teachers are still to report at 7:45 a.m.

The school Facebook page does not say why they are going to virtual education.

