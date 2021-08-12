Crime Stoppers explains how tipsters remain anonymous

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More money is up for grabs for whoever can help bring justice in the case of an Albany 9-year-old who was shot and killed as he slept Sunday.

An Albany business owner joined other businesses and Crime Stoppers to make the reward for information in Nigel Brown’s case more than $16,000.

If you’re worried about sharing information, Crime Stoppers wants you to know that you can stay anonymous.

Judy Randle, the chairperson for the Albany Area Crime Stoppers, has been working with the organization for more than 10 years. She said the reward for Nigel Brown’s case is the highest she’s seen.

“What’s a little more unusual about this case is that these are complete and total strangers that are stepping forward and making donations to assist with solving this crime,” said Randle.

Randle said many times people don’t report a crime because they’re afraid of retaliation. She explained the rigorous ways they protect a tipster’s identity.

“We use an answering service out of Canada, so they’re not using anything to track the caller and the records cannot be subpoenaed because it’s an answering service literally in another country,” Randle explained.

When a person calls their tip line, they don’t leave their name, number or any kind of identifying information. They give their tip, receive a tip number, and have to keep up with that number to collect the reward.

“We do not have any way to contact that person. In a few weeks, they can call back and see if they are eligible for a reward,” said Randle.

The tip line receives many different types of calls. Randle said once a woman called reporting a suspicious vehicle talking with kids in a neighborhood.

“Police went out and stopped that car and checked it. It was full of stolen guns. Not only did she get people off the streets, but recovered a lot of stolen property,” Randle told WALB News 10.

Randle said Crime Stoppers is a method that works. Without being afraid, people can report what they know, ultimately helping law enforcement with their job and giving families justice.

If you know anything about Nigel Brown’s case or others, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.