City of Plains reports 46K gallon sewage spill from July

It happened at the City of Plains Water Pollution Control Plant on July 6.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Plains has issued a public notice for a July sewage spill where thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage were discharged.

Approximately 46,000 gallons were discharged into Pessell Creek.

The city said this was considered a major spill.

The spill was caused by a mechanical failure in the plant, according to the city.

“The city is monitoring this situation and is performing all water quality monitoring and public notification reporting requirements as required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the city’s (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Permit,” the public notice states.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

