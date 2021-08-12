City of Plains reports 46K gallon sewage spill from July

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Plains has issued a public notice for a July sewage spill where thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage were discharged.

It happened at the City of Plains Water Pollution Control Plant on July 6.

Approximately 46,000 gallons were discharged into Pessell Creek.

The city said this was considered a major spill.

The spill was caused by a mechanical failure in the plant, according to the city.

“The city is monitoring this situation and is performing all water quality monitoring and public notification reporting requirements as required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the city’s (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Permit,” the public notice states.

