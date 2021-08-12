Car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday for Nigel Brown’s family

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of 9-year-old Nigel Brown has continued to compel people in Albany to support his mother in any way they can.

People have donated supplies, time and money for a free car wash at Gieryic’s Automotive Repair at the corner of Whispering Pines and Dawson Road this Saturday.

Tom Gieryic, the owner of Gieryic’s, and Makeba Wright, the CEO and founder of Albany Twin Storms, are teaming to make the fundraiser happen, but they said they aren’t doing it alone.

Tom Gieryic, owner of Gieryic’s Automotive Repair (WALB)

“Buffalo Rock coming in with soft drinks and water. Vance Auto Parts brought a bunch of car wash stuff. AutoZone brought me four buckets of car wash supplies. I didn’t contact them, they contacted me,” said Gieryic.

Supplies donated to the car wash fundraiser. (WALB)

Albany Twin Storms workers will go from helping with storm damage to washing cars.

Gieryic and Wright said once they saw the news, they knew they had to do something.

“I didn’t at first know that it happened here because you’re used to that happening in Chicago, Atlanta or stuff like that. Once I saw it was local, my heart dropped,” said Gieyric.

“We just wanted to come together as a community for Miss Brown to let her know that we’re here the best we can and just to lighten the burden of her financial needs,” explained Wright.

Makeba Wright, founder and CEO of Albany Twin Storms Inc. (WALB)

Gieryic said this tragedy is bringing change in Albany.

“People are tired of violence, they’re tired of the senseless things that happen to people who aren’t involved with violence but end up becoming a victim. I really think Nigel’s name is going to live for a long time,” said Gieryic.

The car wash will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Tentatively, if we have 25 cars lines up after one, we’ll still be here. It’s no cost, it’s mainly donations, any donation you want. You can bring $5 to the car wash. That’s fine. If you want to bring $50, that’s even better,” said Wright.

All funds will go to Nigel’s mom.

If you can’t make it to the car wash but still want to donate, you can stop by the shop and make your donation at Gieryic’s Automotive Repair, which is located at 2401 Dawson Road in Albany.

