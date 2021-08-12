Ben Hill Co. Schools to go virtual for a week
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - All Ben Hill County Schools will go to virtual learning starting Friday, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
The school district will do virtual learning until Friday, Aug. 20.
The school district said they are seeing a “large increase in the number of students that are either positive or being quarantined for COVID-19 at all schools.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.