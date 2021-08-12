Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ben Hill Co. Schools to go virtual for a week

Ben Hill County
Ben Hill County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - All Ben Hill County Schools will go to virtual learning starting Friday, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

The school district will do virtual learning until Friday, Aug. 20.

The school district said they are seeing a “large increase in the number of students that are either positive or being quarantined for COVID-19 at all schools.”

ALL PARENTS: PLEASE SEE LETTER ATTACHED. Ben Hill County Schools will go ALL VIRTUAL beginning Friday, August 13,...

Posted by Ben Hill County School District on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
Albany police need your help identifying these ATV and dirt bike riders.
Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
The body was sent for an autopsy
Valdosta officers find man’s body in creek

Latest News

It happened at the City of Plains Water Pollution Control Plant on July 6.
City of Plains reports 46K gallon sewage spill from July
Swift was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
Valdosta man arrested for drugs, stolen gun
FVSU President Paul Jones, left, and Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner, right, signing the agreement.
Phoebe teams up with Ft. Valley on new nursing program
The deputy-involved shooting happened in March.
Grand jury: March Lowndes Co. deputy-involved shooting justified