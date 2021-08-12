Ben Hill Co. Schools to go virtual for a week

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - All Ben Hill County Schools will go to virtual learning starting Friday, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

The school district will do virtual learning until Friday, Aug. 20.

The school district said they are seeing a “large increase in the number of students that are either positive or being quarantined for COVID-19 at all schools.”

ALL PARENTS: PLEASE SEE LETTER ATTACHED. Ben Hill County Schools will go ALL VIRTUAL beginning Friday, August 13,... Posted by Ben Hill County School District on Thursday, August 12, 2021

