Bainbridge seeks second straight region title in 2021

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Decatur County, the Bainbridge Bearcats are hard at work once again looking to make a run at the programs first state since 2018.

2020 saw a trip to the state semifinals and despite only a handful of starters back on the offensive side of the ball, Atlanta will continue to be the goal.

Entering year nine under head coach Jeff Littleton, expectations are still high and you ask coach, his guys know they are supposed to compete for a crown every single season.

”We’ve got a high standard here and you know the expectations are high, you know the rankings, we’re going to be at the top of the rankings already but we can’t look into that, bottom line is we’ve got to put in the work and we’ve got to get better,” said Littleton. “Our mantra this year is kind of raise the standard so we’ve got to put the work in and go to work and get it done. We’ve got a good class here, we’ve got good kids behind them, we’re going to probably struggle a little bit early on, we play a tough schedule and we’re going to have some young kids playing, a lot of tenth graders will play early on but we’ll be fine.”

And the Bearcats will open the 2021 season on August 27th at Coffee.

