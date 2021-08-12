Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bainbridge seeks second straight region title in 2021

The Bearcats come together before the start of practice
The Bearcats come together before the start of practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Decatur County, the Bainbridge Bearcats are hard at work once again looking to make a run at the programs first state since 2018.

2020 saw a trip to the state semifinals and despite only a handful of starters back on the offensive side of the ball, Atlanta will continue to be the goal.

Entering year nine under head coach Jeff Littleton, expectations are still high and you ask coach, his guys know they are supposed to compete for a crown every single season.

”We’ve got a high standard here and you know the expectations are high, you know the rankings, we’re going to be at the top of the rankings already but we can’t look into that, bottom line is we’ve got to put in the work and we’ve got to get better,” said Littleton. “Our mantra this year is kind of raise the standard so we’ve got to put the work in and go to work and get it done. We’ve got a good class here, we’ve got good kids behind them, we’re going to probably struggle a little bit early on, we play a tough schedule and we’re going to have some young kids playing, a lot of tenth graders will play early on but we’ll be fine.”

And the Bearcats will open the 2021 season on August 27th at Coffee.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
Albany police need your help identifying these ATV and dirt bike riders.
Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
The body was sent for an autopsy
Valdosta officers find man’s body in creek

Latest News

WALB
The legacy of the ‘Bowden Boys’ continues
Sumter County
Sumter Co. Schools football suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Imani Bell, a junior, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme...
2 coaches indicted for student’s heat stroke death in Georgia
Bobby Bowden
The legacy of the ‘Bowden Boys’ continues