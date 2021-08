BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Principal Roy Mathews of Bainbridge High School has passed away, according to a Facebook post by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS said Mathews touched many lives with his upbeat and friendly personality and will leave a hole in the Bainbridge community that cannot be filled.

Please join us in praying for peace and comfort for the family of BHS Principal Roy Mathews, as well as for his friends,... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

