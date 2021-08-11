Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta officers find man’s body in creek

The body was sent for an autopsy
The body was sent for an autopsy(Google Maps)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 8:30 Wednesday morning, Valdosta Police officers and detectives responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane, after a citizen called E911, to report that he had observed a person lying in the creek.

The first officers on the scene approached the man and discovered that he was deceased.

Detectives and crime scene personnel began an investigation. At this time, detectives observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body of the 56-year-old man.

The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results.

Valdosta Police are not releasing the man’s identification pending notification of his family.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd James Harris
Man charged in Seminole Co. homicide, assault
Nigel died in a drive-by shooting in Albany on Sunday.
Reward for info in Nigel Brown death exceeds $20K
Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed
Albany police need your help identifying these ATV and dirt bike riders.
Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders

Latest News

Albany Tech
ATC implements student debt relief plan
More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee
Sumter County
Sumter Co. Schools football suspended after positive COVID-19 test
The plane landed safely on the highway and there were no injuries
Plane lands safely on Brooks Co. road after engine failure