Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sumter Co. Schools football suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Sumter County
Sumter County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Football activities at Sumter County Schools have been temporarily suspended, according to a post from the school system.

The school system said a varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure, the administration has asked all coaches and players who have not been fully vaccinated to self-quarantine and individuals who have been vaccinated to mask up and monitor themselves for symptoms,” the post said. “Fully vaccinated individuals may continue to participate in weight training as directed by the Department of Public Health.”

Sumter County Schools and Sumter County High School Football have temporarily suspended football activities. School...

Posted by Sumter County Schools on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd James Harris
Man charged in Seminole Co. homicide, assault
Nigel died in a drive-by shooting in Albany on Sunday.
Reward for info in Nigel Brown death exceeds $20K
Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed
Albany police need your help identifying these ATV and dirt bike riders.
Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders

Latest News

Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
What to know about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge
Broad-spectrum means it blocks your skin from two harmful ultraviolet radiations.
South Ga. dermatologist encourages proper skincare, protection against the sun
Masks are required for students and staff.
VCS teachers, school officials hopeful for safe school year