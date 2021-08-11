Sumter Co. Schools football suspended after positive COVID-19 test

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Football activities at Sumter County Schools have been temporarily suspended, according to a post from the school system.

The school system said a varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure, the administration has asked all coaches and players who have not been fully vaccinated to self-quarantine and individuals who have been vaccinated to mask up and monitor themselves for symptoms,” the post said. “Fully vaccinated individuals may continue to participate in weight training as directed by the Department of Public Health.”

Sumter County Schools and Sumter County High School Football have temporarily suspended football activities. School... Posted by Sumter County Schools on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.