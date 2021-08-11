Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A chase ended Wednesday afternoon on I-75 when the car crashed, causing one death, according to Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Dooly County Sheriff’s Office deputies were chasing a car on I-75.

On Exit 101, the car was going too fast, shot over the road into the interstate entrance ramp, and hit a utility pole.

Hancock said a passenger was ejected and killed and the driver was airlifted for medical care.

The Georgia State Patrol, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and the Cordele Police Department are still investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

