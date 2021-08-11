Ask the Expert
Port Wentworth officer dies after exposure to COVID-19 while on duty

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth officer has died from complications because of an exposure to COVID-19 while on duty, according to the police department.

The department posted on Facebook that Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Lt. Sylvester had worked for the Port Wentworth Police Department for approximately five years. Before that, he had retired from the Chatham County Police Department and the district attorney’s office after 26 years of service.

The department says funeral arrangements will be posted later.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is saddened to announce the death of Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr. Lt. Sylvester passed...

Posted by Port Wentworth Police Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

