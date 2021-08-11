Phoebe: COVID-19 has ‘come back with a vengeance’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pheobe Putney Health System has had multiple COVID-19 deaths this week.

Phoebe officials said their admission rate is still alarmingly high.

According to the latest numbers, they have 128 COVID-19 patients in their health system right now. Of those, 37 are in the ICU.

Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said COVID-19 has not gone away. She said it’s still here and right now, they are seeing a huge surge.

“It’s come back with a vengeance, so everyone really needs to have a high awareness and really think of your community as a whole to participate in the vaccination and masking,” said Hudson.

She attributed the surge to dropping restrictions, a low vaccination rate and the fact the delta variant is much more contagious.

Dr. Kathy Hudson is the chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. (WALB)

Hudson said to those people who say the variant is more contagious but less deadly, people are still dying.

“Any hospitalized patient has the potential to decline and die. I don’t want to say this variant is less deadly because people are dying and people are losing family members,” said Dr. Hudson.

About 87% of their hospitalized patients are not vaccinated.

Hudson said the 13% who are tend to have less serious symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized.

They are seeing a change in the symptoms for this variant.

Hudson said symptoms are like the common cold.

“This time, people are not necessarily losing their sense of taste or their sense of smell. It starts off more of an upper respiratory infection, like a cold. We are seeing people who are coming in a little later because they thought they had a mild cold and of course, it progresses, and it is COVID-19.” said Hudson.

They encourage those who are vaccinated to go back to the basics: wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance.

“Even though you are vaccinated, it is best to still wear masks, to still use social distancing because it’s never been 100%. There were always a few breakthrough cases but we have are going to see a lot more than we have been,” said Dr. Hudson.

The average age for people getting infected is in their 50s. However, they’re seeing it affect younger people.

“It’s a younger populations, 40 to 50-year-olds. They felt like they didn’t need to and now, of course, we do have younger individuals hospitalized in their 20s, so you can’t say ‘I’m young and healthy,’ because you can’t get ill and you can progress to be hospitalized,” said Hudson.

With about 38% of Dougherty County vaccinated, Hudson said it’s going to take much more to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.