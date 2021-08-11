New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Ask the Expert
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have been given in the investigation of two bodies floating in West Point Lake in Troup County.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the victims discovered floating in the lake were roommates that were living in Newnan. It is believed that 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell and 31-year-old Travis Michael Lodato came to Troup County, for an unknown reason, and were shot between late Saturday morning and very early Monday morning.

Sergeant Smith says the bodies were put into West Point Lake likely as an attempt to dispose of them.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office believes that the victims traveled to Troup County on two motorcycles that are missing, and authorities are looking for their motorcycles.

On August 9, at approximately 5:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to West Point Lake, near the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road, where they found the body of 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell floating in the lake. Caswell had a gunshot wound to his head. On August 10 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the second victim was discovered and identified as 31-year-old Travis Michael Lodato.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

