New curbside recycling service coming to Valdosta

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta has partnered with Recyclops, a curbside recycling service.

It’s an Uber-like model for recycling collection.

The company contracts drivers, with their own vehicles, to collect the curbside recycles.

And then take all the materials to a recycling sorting facility.

The company operates in 16 states and over 120 cities.

Valdosta is the first city in Georgia to use the service.

”We exist to help build that gap where people would like the convenience from recycling from home. It’s all about getting as many people to recycle as possible. That’s the whole thing, that’s what we need to do as humans right now,” said Dennis Wise, Vice President of Sales.

Before launching at a new location, Recyclops needs 100 pre-signups.

In Valdosta, they already have over 70 households.

Accepted materials are paper, plastic containers, cardboard, metal cans, and newspapers.

Recyclops will provide bags for the items.

Customers will place the bags outside of their homes on their assigned pick-up day.

Those interested in the service, click here to sign up.

The city’s free drop-off site will still be operating.

Recyclops begins the week of August 22.

