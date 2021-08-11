Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Kemp: Crime is ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia future

*
*(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is telling business leaders that crime is the most significant threat to Georgia’s future, keeping up his emphasis on the issue as he seeks reelection in 2022.

The Republican governor addressed the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in Columbus. He said businesses have a responsibility to publicly advocate against crime and for ways to decrease crime.

The governor has used Atlanta as a frequent target in his discourse about crime. But Kemp acknowledged Tuesday that it’s also a challenge elsewhere. He has said he will include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd James Harris
Man charged in Seminole Co. homicide, assault
Nigel died in a drive-by shooting in Albany on Sunday.
Reward for info in Nigel Brown death exceeds $20K
Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed
Albany police need your help identifying these ATV and dirt bike riders.
Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders

Latest News

Sumter County
Sumter Co. Schools football suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Brooks County
Plane lands safely on Brooks Co. road after engine failure
Nigel died in a drive-by shooting in Albany on Sunday.
Reward for info in Nigel Brown death exceeds $20K
The number for the Albany Area Crimestoppers is (229) 436-TIPS.
Here’s how to make a donation to Albany Area Crimestoppers