Kemp: Crime is ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia future

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is telling business leaders that crime is the most significant threat to Georgia’s future, keeping up his emphasis on the issue as he seeks reelection in 2022.

The Republican governor addressed the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in Columbus. He said businesses have a responsibility to publicly advocate against crime and for ways to decrease crime.

The governor has used Atlanta as a frequent target in his discourse about crime. But Kemp acknowledged Tuesday that it’s also a challenge elsewhere. He has said he will include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts.

