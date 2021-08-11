Here’s how to make a donation to Albany Area Crimestoppers
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Crimestoppers is a program that rewards anonymous callers for information leading to arrests and convictions.
Here’s how to make a donation to Crimestoppers:
- Checks should be made out to “Albany Area Crimestoppers” and taken to the Albany Police Department, 201 W Oglethorpe Blvd. From there, Albany police will ensure the donation is received by the police board representative for Crimestoppers.
- If a donation is for tip information for a specific case, the name of the victim should be written in the note section. If it’s not for a specific case, “donation” can be written instead.
Have questions about donating to Albany Area Crimestoppers? Call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
