GSW's Brotherhood program will help boost graduation rates for Black students

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is creating a new program.

This program is meant to help Black men graduate from GSW.

The new program is called Brotherhood, which staff said will give African-American students a pathway to success.

Advisor of Brotherhood Travis Crafter detailed that some of activities that will bring Black men closer on campus.

“Stats say that when people feel that they are a part of a community and belong, they do better academically, they do better socially. So, we’re addressing that. We’re creating an environment where socially, they feel a part of,” Travis Crafter, an advisor for Brotherhood, said.

The nationwide issue GSW is addressing is trying to get more Black men to graduate.

The Brotherhood program will not only improve that but it will enhance the lack of bonding with African-American students at GSW.

Advisor of the Brotherhood Christopher Avery says they are willing to go the extra mile to change the norm of Black men not graduating.

“We have barbershops talks. Those are opportunities for mentors and males to speak to certain issues on campus. We have a university 1000 course where all the males have to attend that are participating in the brotherhood,” said Crafter.

This will also give community service hours for students on campus and networking opportunities.

GSW incoming freshman Josh Richardson said the program’s approach helped him make his decision to become a Hurricane.

“Have people around me that want you to be successful as well as them and to help each other out to be successful. That’s one of the reasons why I joined here,” said Richardson.

Incoming freshman Josh Richardson said the program's approach helped him choose to come to GSW. (WALB)

Christopher Avery, the other advisor of the program, said they are willing to go the extra mile to change the norm of Black men not graduating.

“You know, you’re not alone in this. We are here to help you and we’re here to extend our help, anything that’s possible for you” said Avery.

It’s not too late to join. If you’re interested, you can email Avery and Crafter.

