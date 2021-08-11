Fred potentially targets the SE

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of the year where summer heat and humidity dominates. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cool a few off otherwise this trend holds into the weekend. Rather steamy as highs top near to slightly above average low-mid 90s with feels like readings 100°-105°.

Into the weekend, all eyes shift to Tropical Storm Fred which is moving through the Caribbean. On it’s projected track, the storm enters the SE Gulf of Mexico Saturday then move toward the Gulf coast. The cone of uncertainty includes the entire state and extends into eastern Mississippi. If Fred stays on the current track the highest impacts across SGA likely Sunday and/or Monday. Potential impacts of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. For now the message is preparedness.

Behind Fred is Invest 95-L which has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

