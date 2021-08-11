Heat, humidity and scattered PM showers and thunderstorms continue Today and Tomorrow. A little drier Friday and Saturday allows highs to reach the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances build back Sunday. Heavy rain, wind and an isolated Tornado threat comes Monday with Tropical Storm Fred forecast to track through Southwest Georgia. Rain totals of 4 to 6 inches are expected and possibly more. Flooding will most likely be the primary threat.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

