Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a contract worker at a chicken processing plant in Georgia died after he was electrocuted while cleaning at the Perdue Farms facility.

The Macon Telegraph reported that Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard said 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found electrocuted Sunday morning at the central Georgia plant in Perry when a supervisor went to check on him.

Gabbard says the supervisor noticed Ramirez was bent over as if looking for something, but felt a shock upon getting closer, turned off the power and called emergency officials.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital. Perdue said it was in communication with local authorities and offered condolences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.