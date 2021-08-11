ATC implements student debt relief plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Albany Technical College (ATC) announced the institution received funding from the U.S. Department of Education under the CARES ACT 2021 to include the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

As part of the HEERF and ARP funding, colleges and universities can use a portion of their funding to discharge student debt or unpaid balances owed to the institution.

To assist students who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus, ATC plans to discharge students debt who were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020.

ATC said the goal is to relieve financial hardship caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic and assist students in completing their education.

ATC will use the CARES Act funds to help students adversely impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic.

“No student should have to sit home because they can’t afford to pay their past-due debt after having experienced the financial devastation caused by a global pandemic. Technical college students have been hit especially hard by COVID-19,” President Anthony Parker said. “By eliminating the debt those students owe to the college, we are removing a hurdle that prevents far too many people from moving forward in a successful life journey.”

The college said letters and emails will be sent out to all students who qualify for debt relief.

Anyone with questions can call and ask for Helen Catt at (229) 430-6159 or email hcatt@albanytech.edu.

