Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for your help in identifying at least four people who police said were riding their ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly through downtown Albany on Sunday.

APD said photos were taken at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oglethorpe Boulevard Sunday.

The Albany Police Department needs your help with identifying this group of individuals. They were riding recklessly at... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

If you can help police identify these riders, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.

