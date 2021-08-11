Albany police looking to identify ATV, dirt bike riders
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for your help in identifying at least four people who police said were riding their ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly through downtown Albany on Sunday.
APD said photos were taken at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oglethorpe Boulevard Sunday.
If you can help police identify these riders, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.
