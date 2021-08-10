Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nigel Brown, 9, died in a drive-by shooting.
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
APD wants to talk to Albany man
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. The victim was found with a gunshot...
VPD: Early Aug. shooting now a homicide investigation
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News, former Overstock.com CEO over fraud claims
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines effective at preventing repeat infections, severe illness, health officials say
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Summer surge continues as Phoebe releases COVID-19 update