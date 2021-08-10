VCS teachers, school officials hopeful for safe school year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Class is back in session for Valdosta City Schools.

The district is welcoming over 8,000 students back to the classrooms.

“We’re not going to let one bad day or one bad moment mess us up. We’re going to keep going, we’re going to learn from it, we’re going to grow and we’re going to do it together,” said Amy Young, a sixth grade math teacher at Newbern Middle School.

Starting the school year on a positive note, Young said building relationships with students is key during their transition to middle school and back to in-person learning.

“It’s good to see the ones that haven’t been here because we have kids who haven’t been in school in over a year-and-a-half. So, it’s good to get a sense of normalcy and they need that, they do,” said Young.

Safety precautions include hallways marked with one-way directions.

Classrooms, hallways marked with one-way directions and social distancing lines, safety signage on every corner — a constant reminder that we’re still in a pandemic.

Worrying some students and parents.

Young said open house helped ease some concerns.

“There were some that were nervous, but once they saw they were able to see there was social distancing measures in place and built-in time for kids can wash their hands and things like that, it helped,” said Young.

Superintendent Dr. William Cason said they’re glad kids can return to a classroom and socialize with their peers again, all while learning.

“I think it’s going to be a great school year and we’re going to get through this little herd that we’re facing right now and end wonderfully,” Cason said.

Following CDC guidelines and recommendations, Cason said they added an extra layer of protection.

Masks are required for students and staff.

“We’re hoping and praying it will benefit us greatly, and we think it will,” said Cason.

Cason said if the need arises and COVID-19 becomes an issue, they’ll be ready for virtual learning.

