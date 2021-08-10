Tropical air and eyes on the tropics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another summer sizzler with hot 90s and feels like readings near and above 100°. Late afternoon clusters of showers and thunderstorms brought some cooling to a few areas. Rain tapers off through evening.

Same weather pattern with a soupy tropical airmass holding across the region. August heat and humidity continues with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening the rest of the week.

While this typical August weather extends through the weekend, all eyes on the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is getting better organized and still expected to soon become a tropical storm (Fred). The latest forecast tracks moves the system through the Caribbean into the SE Gulf of Mexico Friday. Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty the cone extends into SGA. For now continue to keep track of the latest and make sure you are prepared. for landfalling tropical system over the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.