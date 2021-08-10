Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Summer surge continues as Phoebe releases COVID-19 update

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System officials say the summer surge is continuing as they released the updated COVID-19 numbers for their hospitals.

These are Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 101
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 18
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
  • Total inpatients recovered – 2,512
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 279
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71
  • Total vaccines administered – 58,613

“While our total number of COVID-19 inpatients dropped today, the decrease was due to a large volume of patient discharges in the last 24 hours. Our admission rate remains high, with 18 new COVID patients admitted to our hospitals since (Monday) morning. Many of them are younger patients, and 87% of our current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO. “With schools returning to session and young children unable to get vaccinated, we worry about students contracting and spreading the virus. We hope schools in our area will follow the CDC recommendation for universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status.”

Phoebe said the average age of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients is less than 55, with nearly 60% of those patients under 60 and 35% under 50.

On Monday, Phoebe was caring for one COVID-positive pediatric patient and another patient under 20.

With every hospital in the region at capacity and contract staff in limited supply, Phoebe said they are taking multiple steps to increase staffing resources. Thirty new certified nursing assistants and safety partners have been hired. Phoebe is offering incentive pay and bonuses for clinical staff who pick up extra shifts, and it has instituted a “helping hands” program, allowing staff to work shifts assisting with non-clinical tasks inpatient care areas so the clinical staff can focus solely on caring for patients.

The hospital system also said they reinstituted a scoring system for scheduled surgical procedures. Elective surgeries are not being postponed across the board, but the system allows the surgery department to prioritize medically necessary procedures and delay others, freeing up some surgical staff to work on patient floors.

“This is an extraordinary point of the pandemic. Seventeen months ago, when the Albany area was an early hotspot, we were an outlier. Other hospitals that were not dealing with an onslaught of patients had the ability to help. That’s not the case now. All hospitals are operating at capacity. We need people in our communities to recognize the seriousness of the current situation and do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated and wearing masks,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe chief medical officer.

Southwest Georgians can schedule vaccination appointments by calling (229)-312-MYMD. For a list of Phoebe’s upcoming mobile wellness clinic vaccination events, where appointments are not required, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nigel Brown, 9, died in a drive-by shooting.
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
APD wants to talk to Albany man
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. The victim was found with a gunshot...
VPD: Early Aug. shooting now a homicide investigation
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed

Latest News

Fitzgerald High School. (Source: WALB)
Ben Hill Co. School District imposes mask mandate for 2 schools
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates