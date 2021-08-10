Summer surge continues as Phoebe releases COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System officials say the summer surge is continuing as they released the updated COVID-19 numbers for their hospitals.

These are Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 101

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 18

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1

Total inpatients recovered – 2,512

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 279

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71

Total vaccines administered – 58,613

“While our total number of COVID-19 inpatients dropped today, the decrease was due to a large volume of patient discharges in the last 24 hours. Our admission rate remains high, with 18 new COVID patients admitted to our hospitals since (Monday) morning. Many of them are younger patients, and 87% of our current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO. “With schools returning to session and young children unable to get vaccinated, we worry about students contracting and spreading the virus. We hope schools in our area will follow the CDC recommendation for universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status.”

Phoebe said the average age of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients is less than 55, with nearly 60% of those patients under 60 and 35% under 50.

On Monday, Phoebe was caring for one COVID-positive pediatric patient and another patient under 20.

With every hospital in the region at capacity and contract staff in limited supply, Phoebe said they are taking multiple steps to increase staffing resources. Thirty new certified nursing assistants and safety partners have been hired. Phoebe is offering incentive pay and bonuses for clinical staff who pick up extra shifts, and it has instituted a “helping hands” program, allowing staff to work shifts assisting with non-clinical tasks inpatient care areas so the clinical staff can focus solely on caring for patients.

The hospital system also said they reinstituted a scoring system for scheduled surgical procedures. Elective surgeries are not being postponed across the board, but the system allows the surgery department to prioritize medically necessary procedures and delay others, freeing up some surgical staff to work on patient floors.

“This is an extraordinary point of the pandemic. Seventeen months ago, when the Albany area was an early hotspot, we were an outlier. Other hospitals that were not dealing with an onslaught of patients had the ability to help. That’s not the case now. All hospitals are operating at capacity. We need people in our communities to recognize the seriousness of the current situation and do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated and wearing masks,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe chief medical officer.

Southwest Georgians can schedule vaccination appointments by calling (229)-312-MYMD. For a list of Phoebe’s upcoming mobile wellness clinic vaccination events, where appointments are not required, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.