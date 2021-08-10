Ask the Expert
South Ga. dermatologist encourages proper skincare, protection against the sun

Broad-spectrum means it blocks your skin from two harmful ultraviolet radiations.
Broad-spectrum means it blocks your skin from two harmful ultraviolet radiations.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Most people living in South Georgia have experienced an uncomfortable sunburn.

Reports over the last year or so highlight the potential dangers of some sunscreen ingredients, making it harder to know which one to choose, or if it’s better not to wear it.

Dermatologist Dr. Betsy Backe from Thacker Dermatology said the key is to find one that says “broad spectrum,” and has SPF 30 or higher.

Broad spectrum means it blocks your skin from two harmful ultraviolet radiations. UVA is associated with skin aging and UVB is associated with skin burning.

Zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are important ingredients in sunscreen.
Zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are important ingredients in sunscreen.

Another important ingredient is zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

If you’re concerned with not harming coral reefs via your sunscreen use, Save the Reef also recommends those two active ingredients.

Backe said the sun is responsible for 90% of the visible changes related to skin aging.

It’s important to protect your skin long-term from the sun.

Backe said skin cancer is not the only danger the sun poses.

It can also aggravate lupus, rashes and other skin disorders.

It’s important to be aware of any new or different visible signs on your skin.

“I can’t tell you the number of times that I’ve seen skin cancer on people that have been really neglected and I say, ‘what was the reason for this?’ and they say, ‘I just kept thinking it would go away.’ Or they were maybe scared of what we would tell them but it’s better to know earlier,” said Backe.

Dermatologist Dr. Betsy Backe from Thacker Dermatology said the key is to find one that says...
Dermatologist Dr. Betsy Backe from Thacker Dermatology said the key is to find one that says "broad spectrum," and has SPF 30 or higher.

As we continue on in these hot summer days, Backe encourages everyone to keep sun protection on their mind.

Put sunscreen on often.

There are also other options like sun-protective clothing.

