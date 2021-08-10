Reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death now over $10K thanks to Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following the death of 9-year-old Nigel Brown, Albany business owners have come together to donate money to add to the reward for information in his case, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said Tuesday that area businesses donated just over $5,000 dollars to add to the existing $5,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers. Police said all donations will go to the award for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the case.

The reward is now at $10,090.

Background:

Nigel was found with a gunshot wound to his head after a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue. He was asleep in his bed and pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

