Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is closing its schools for a week due to COVID-19 concerns. Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge said, in a post on the district’s website, five students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four are Randolph-Clay High School students and one is a Randolph County Elementary School student. The superintendent added that it appears the students contracted the virus outside of the school setting.

Of the four high school students, only two were present in the building today and wearing masks, the superintendent says. The elementary school student had not been in the building since Friday, August 6, she added.

The positive cases promoted officials to close schools until Monday, August 16. The district is planning to disinfect all school buildings and buses. Currently, no faculty or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system’s food and nutrition department will be delivering meals on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

