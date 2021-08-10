Psych patient takes Crisp Co. deputy’s car during release, caught in Dooly Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A psych patient went for a joyride Monday in a patrol car while being released, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 7:50 p.m., a Crisp County deputy was assigned to Crisp Regional Hospital for security when a released psych patient took off in the patrol car when they were attempting to take them home from the hospital.

At the time, the deputy reported the patrol unit was last seen traveling north on Highway 41.

Dooly County Sheriff’s Office saw the patrol unit a few minutes later. The car had changed direction and was heading back south on Highway 41 at about 20 miles per hour.

Around 8 p.m., the patient was detained and taken back to Crisp Regional Hospital to verify discharge. The patient was released and taken home, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is pending.

The deputy reported there were no weapons in the vehicle at the time the patient took it. There was also no damage to property and no injuries from the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I appreciate the fast response from our neighbors at Dooly County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to their help, we were able to safely detain the patient and get the patrol unit back without damage,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.

