Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A preteen in Minnesota wanted something very unusual for her birthday – a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kaydence Morrison knew exactly what she wanted for her birthday this year. The rising middle schooler is hoping to have a happy and healthy school year.

“She said months ago, ‘I know what I want for my birthday. I want the COVID vaccine,’” Kaydence’s mother, Sue Morrison explained.

And Kaydence isn’t the only one.

“We have seen quite an increase in 12 and up getting the shot,” said Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Madicen Smith. “For a 12-year-old who just recently turned 12, it’s not that common. So that’s really awesome for her.”

Smith has been administering COVID-19 vaccine shots since the beginning and said shots for those 12 and up have gone up more than 50% in the last month alone.

“A lot of parents are starting to get their kids vaccinated before school starts here in a couple of weeks,” Smith said.

“Oh, it’s a relief. She’ll be starting a newer, bigger school, and we have to wait three weeks for the second one, but at least she’s started the process, so she’ll be protected,” Sue Morrison said.

Now, Kaydence plans to encourage others her age to do the same.

“Just do it. It won’t hurt. It feels just like the flu shot,” she said.

Kaydence is started sixth grade this fall and is looking forward to being back in the classroom full time.

